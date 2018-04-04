Power restored to Belleville and surrounding area after high winds Wednesday

By Tyson Nayler

BELLEVILLE – Power has been restored to Belleville and surrounding area after a wind storm Wednesday.

Approximately 3,600 households were affected by the high winds yesterday, according to a spokesperson from power provider Veridian Connections.

Approximately 546 households in parts of Trenton and Greater Napanee are still without power, but repairs are expected to be finished Thursday.

Environment Canada reported that winds reached up to 80 kilometres per hour Wednesday afternoon.

An arctic cold front that moved across eastern Ontario is what caused the strong southwest winds, Environment Canada says.

Meanwhile, the Lower Trent Conservation and Quinte Conservation issued a flood warning, saying that the high winds could mean erosion and flooding from high waves in shoreline areas.

Around 38,000 households were without power across southern Ontario because of the high winds, The Weather Network reported.

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board said that Central Hastings Secondary School and Frankford Public School lost power Wednesday afternoon during the storm. However, the school remained operational with normal dismissal time and used bottled water, the school board says.

Comments