Belleville Sports Hall of Fame is looking for 2018 nominees

By Mariia Khanenko

BELLEVILLE – Know someone who deserves to be among all of the greatest Belleville athletes, like Gary Bowerman, Bobby and Dennis Hull and the Belleville McFarlands?

The Belleville Sports Hall of Fame is looking for nominations.

You have until May 15 to submit a nominee whose sports accomplishments in 2018 should be recognized at the hall of fame.

The candidates should have shown great personal achievements in sports or in representing Belleville in the sports world, says Dave Mills, the hall’s president.

There are no hard and fast requirements for most candidates, said Mills, but some guidelines do apply.

Teams should have reached at least the provincial championship or should have done extraordinary well in local competitions.

Coaches and program builders can be nominated for achievements at the local or provincial level.

The only requirements for athletes to be nominated are that they have been out of the sport for at least five years or be over 50 years old, and that they live in the area.

There is no limit for nominees, said Mills. There are usually around five inductees a year.

“We are trying to have enough active nominees so we don’t have a situation next year when we have nobody. So they might not all get in (in) one year,” he added.

The committee that chooses the inductees meets in mid-July to chose and announces the choices by the end of July.

The official induction ceremony will be hold at the Hall of Fame at the Quinte Sports and Wellness centre on Sept. 15.

