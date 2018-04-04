91X Newscast: Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE – Matthew Morgan provides you the latest news for the Quinte region. Headlines include: Severe weather warnings in effect for Belleville and surrounding area; California authorities have identified the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube headquarters; and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she is hopeful Toronto police will improve relations with the LGBTQ community.
