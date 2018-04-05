Live Chat: Creating a sustainable campus

By Sarah Law

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist is working to become a greener campus, but many students are unaware of how to properly recycle at the college. The problem of mixed recycling, particularly in the bins by the residences, means that a lot of recyclable materials are not actually being processed.

Efforts are being made to inform students of how to become more environmentally conscious and reduce their carbon footprint. One way Sustainable Loyalist is doing this by working with Trent University.

Trent has adopted several programs that have helped to reduce waste on campus and instill a greener mindset among its students. Some of these include reusable EcoTrays, a centralized composting program and a rewards program for when students bring reusable coffee mugs.

If you are passionate about making Loyalist a more sustainable environment, join the conversation on Monday, April 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss how you feel about Loyalist’s current actions towards environmentalism and how it can improve.

Comments