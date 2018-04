By Tyson Nayler

BELLEVILLE – A 37-year-old man from Quebec was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting an employee of a store in Belleville and shoplifting.

Quinte West OPP responded to a call from the local business and arrested the man at the scene. He is currently being charged with theft, assault and fail to comply with undertaking.

He is expected to appear at a bail hearing in a Belleville court on Thursday.

Comments