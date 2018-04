BELLEVILLE — Lindsey Harren brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: roughly 3,600 Veridian customers were affected in Belleville as a result of Wednesday’s high winds; Cobourg Police have charged a man in connection with a theft at a local store; and the Trump administration still hasn’t made the decision on just how many U-S National Guard troops will oversee the country’s southern border.

Comments