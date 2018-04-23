Lower Trent Conservation warns of a potential minor flood

By Mariia Khanenko

BELLEVILLE – Lower Trent Conservation is warning of the potential for flooding in low lying areas such as access roads, backyards and basements this week. The authority says people and buildings are not at risk.

The flood watch is valid until Friday.

Residents living along the Trent River within the Municipality of Trent Hills and the City of Quinte West should expect continued springtime water flows and levels as the snowpack in the Minden and Haliburton areas continues to melt, says the statement.

A forecast of 20 to 30 millimetres of rain for midweek will add additional runoff to the river system.

Residence should ensure their sump pumps are in working order and secure personal property (boats, docks, etc.) along the river banks, the conservation authority warns.

Lakes and rivers will see an increase in water levels, however flooding is not expected.

To get more information on what to do in case of a flood visit Quinte Conservation Flooding Information or Lower Trent Conservation Flooding Protection.

Watch water levels for the updates of water flows and check for current conditions of the water stream.

