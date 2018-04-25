Marmora business fire on Highway 7

By Matthew Morgan

BELLEVILLE – A fire along Highway 7 in Marmora early Tuesday morning caused millions of dollars in damage to a boat, motor and ATV dealership.

The cause of the fire at Bonter Marine, which has been in business in Marmora since 1930, has not yet been determined, according to owner Dan Powell and Marmora and Lake fire chief Tony Brownson.

“We lost everything,” Powell said.

He found out about the fire at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, when he got a text message from someone who was at the site and saw black smoke, he told QNet News.

Powell estimated damage and lossesat $3 million to $4.5 million in damages. Brownson had a higher estimate, $3 million to to $5 million.

He was heading back on Wednesday with an insurance investigator to try to determine the cause of fire, he said.

Powell said that Bonter Marine is still open for business, explaining that he lives next door and still has products for sale.

