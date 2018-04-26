Local boxer preparing for first amateur fight

By Tyson Nayler

BELLEVILLE – It’s been a long journey for Belleville’s Martin Allen heading into his first amateur fight this summer.

Allen, 23, has been training in boxing for over two years and is now looking to push himself onto a new competitive level. Over the next few months, Allen is mentally and physically preparing to fight on the amateur circuit as a light-heavyweight fighter. The local boxer says he currently weighs 185 pounds and needs to cut down to the 178 pound weight limit.

“Right now is the most fit I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve trained my body enough over the last year to be able to handle a small weight cut. It’s just about staying shape that I need to focus on,” said Allen.

Allen had originally planned on making his amateur debut in February. However, because of a concussion he suffered while sparring in late December, he decided to withdraw from the event. Once his health issues cleared up, Allen made the decision to change gyms and limit the sparring in his training.

Although there hasn’t been a set date for his fight, Allen says that he is ready whenever the opportunity presents itself.

