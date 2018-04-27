Cold case from 2002 solved

By Becky McMullen

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police have solved a cold case from 2002 after they arrested a man for a separate crime 14 years later.

Police say that on April 26, 2002, a house on Grier Street was broken into and robbed. Police found trace amounts of DNA left behind by the suspect at the time. These samples were submitted to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis; however there were no matches found.

In July 2016, a similar call was made about a break-in on Pinnacle Street.

A 52 year old man was arrested after an investigation. He was required to provide a DNA sample after he was convicted, according to police.

The sample was tested and matched the DNA found at the scene of the 2002 case.

He will stand trial for break, enter and theft in May.

