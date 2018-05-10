Local

Extended adoption hours at the Quinte Humane Society

  • May 10, 2018 at 10:55 am

By Ludwick Chapman

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte Humane Society in Belleville has extended its hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays and will now be open until 8 p.m.

The extended hours are for adoptions only, the society said in an announcement on its website Wednesday. The hours for surrendering pets for adoption will still be from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The reason for the change is to give people time in the evening to see the animals available there for adoption, the society said.

The society’s headquarters is at 527 Avonlough Rd.

