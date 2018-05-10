Fire Marshal concludes investigation into Belleville General Hospital electrical fire

By Syerra Turry

BELLEVILLE – The cause of a fire at Belleville General Hospital is deemed accidental following an investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, according to a press release from the Belleville Fire Department Wednesday.

A fire on the Quinte 5 medicine unit at Quinte Healthcare Corporation Belleville General on Dundas Street East was quickly contained Tuesday evening after firefighters and emergency service workers arrived at about 8:45 p.m.

A total of 88 patients were quickly evacuated by hospital staff, physicians and EMS. This included 44 patients of the Quinte 5 medicine unit, as well as the 36 patients in the Quinte 6, the surgical in-patient ward, and Quinte 7, the maternal/child unit.

Patients from Quinte 6 and 7 unit were returned to their beds within 90 minutes of the evacuation.

The patients of Quinte 5 were relocated to other units in the hospital.

Staff continue to reach out to patients’ family members to inform them of the incident and where their loved ones are being relocated to.

The damage is estimated to be about $100, 000 and the unit is likely to be closed for several days.

Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Clare Egberts expressed her appreciation to all involved.

“A special thanks to QHC staff and physicians, and the EMS and Belleville personnel for their quick and professional response to this situation. I also wish to express my sincere thanks to our patients impacted by the relocation for their understanding and appreciation,” she said.

