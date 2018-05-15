More injured turtles brought into Peterborough conservation centre last year

By Graham Whittaker

BELLEVILLE — Last year the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre says it was overwhelmed by the amount of injured turtles being brought to their location in Peterborough, with many in the media calling it a state of emergency.

However, the centre says there wasn’t necessarily an increase injured turtles. The issue’s prominence in the media brought it to public’s attention and more people knew what to do when they saw an injured turtle.

With more people bringing turtles in, the centre quickly passed their maximum capacity of 750 turtles.

Since then the centre has been expanding its facilities so that they can support more turtles.

