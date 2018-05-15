Track and field championships about more than medals, say athletes

By Sarah Law

BELLEVILLE – The Bay of Quinte Track and Field Championships were held at Mary Anne Sills Park in Belleville on Wednesday, and several competitors say these events have great benefits for students.

“It gets you active and gets you out of school (so) you’re not always at a desk all the time and it’s just a really good outing,” says Brad Fisher, a Grade 10 student from Quinte Secondary School who competed in the junior men’s shot put.

Although these meets let students escape the classroom, their education continues on the field.

“They learn how to accept losing and how to win, and it’s an excellent thing to fulfil if you’re able to win a ribbon or a medal,” says coach Dave Kerr of the North Addington Education Centre.

The social aspect is another important factor, he says.

“For our kids, it’s just a day for them to get out of our small school up north, get us down and meet new friends and have some healthy competition,” says Kerr.

The friendly rivalries between schools also provide advantages in academics, says hurdler Jia Ming Tan of Trenton High School.

“It makes you competitive. If you want to get good grades, you gotta be competitive,” Tan says.

Tan is in his fifth year of high school and hopes to make it to the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations’ competition for the first time, he says.

Student athletes are kept busy balancing school work and sports, but Joelle Saylor of North Hastings High School says this is for the better.

“It gets you active and gets you from sitting on the couch watching sports to actually getting out there and (doing) them,” says Saylor, who competed in the junior women’s long jump.

Each event appeals to each athlete for different reasons. For three Grade 9 runners from East Northumberland Secondary School, the 1,500 metre run is the perfect distance, they say.

“I like that it’s not too long but there’s enough time to pick it up or gain your speed. I don’t sprint, so I like the mid-distance (or) long-distance,” says Lydia Schmoll.

While running is not for everyone, these athletes say they do it as a way to have fun and stay fit at the same time.

“I enjoy doing it and I love the adrenaline of races and I love making personal bests,” says Autumn Fanjoy.

Athletics can also give students a confidence boost, says Olivia Arthur.

“It makes me feel good about myself,” she says.

Coaches and athletes from 15 high schools in the region attended the meet, according to the Bay of Quinte Track and Field website.

The top eight qualifiers from each event move on to the Central Ontario Secondary Schools Association meet on May 24 at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School in Peterborough.

The final meet is OFSAA, which will be held at the York Lions Stadium in Toronto from June 7–9.

The results of Wednesday’s events can be accessed here.

