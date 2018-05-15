Two vehicles involved in accident in Quinte West

By David Tuan Bui

QUINTE WEST – Four people were injured after an SUV and a dump truck were involved in a collision on the intersection of Hamilton Road and Aikins Road around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters and OPP were on the scene where the SUV– with three young women and one young man inside — went into a ditch after the accident.

“They (firefighters) didn’t need the jaws of life but assisted in getting some young people out of the SUV,” said Quinte West fire chief John Whelan.

Three of them were taken to Trenton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. One of the young woman was taken to Kingston General Hospital with more serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt and just shaken up, according to Whelan. No word on what the injuries sustained were.

OPP investigated the scene for an hour and closed the intersection down to one lane during that time. It reopened again later Tuesday afternoon.

