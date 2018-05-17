Georgian Bay band playing in Trenton Thursday

By Sarah Law

BELLEVILLE – The bilingual folk band Georgian Bay is playing at the Old Church Theatre in Trenton on Thursday for the release of their new album, Courage.

The band consists of members Kelly Lefaive and Joëlle Westman, who grew up in Tweed. They are going on tour until June 8 to 12 locations across Ontario.

Courage is their third studio album and is being released in two volumes called Soleil and Moon. The second volume comes out in October.

The new music video for their single called Canyon was released Thursday morning. According to Roots Music Canada, the song is about overcoming mental illness. It can be viewed here.

Their show in Trenton starts at 7:30 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m.

More to come.

