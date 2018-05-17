Arts

Georgian Bay band playing in Trenton Thursday

  • May 17, 2018 at 10:27 am

By Sarah Law

BELLEVILLE – The bilingual folk band Georgian Bay is playing at the Old Church Theatre in Trenton on Thursday for the release of their new album, Courage.

The band consists of members Kelly Lefaive and Joëlle Westman, who grew up in Tweed. They are going on tour until June 8 to 12 locations across Ontario.

Courage is their third studio album and is being released in two volumes called Soleil and Moon. The second volume comes out in October.

The new music video for their single called Canyon was released Thursday morning. According to Roots Music Canada, the song is about overcoming mental illness. It can be viewed here.

Their show in Trenton starts at 7:30 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m.

More to come.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. The Golden Globes 2016: who was snubbed and who was well-deserved?
  2. Belleville Theatre Guild prepping for Michel Tremblay play
  3. Mixed reviews for latest in Divergent movie series
  4. Belleville Theatre Guild wins big at one-act play festival
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: