Chamber of Commerce to host third Bay of Quinte debate

By Syerra Turry

BELLEVILLE – The third Bay of Quinte provincial all-candidates debate will be hosted by Belleville Chamber of Commerce on Thursday at Belleville’s Empire Theatre from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The first hour will be spent as a meet and greet with candidates running for the Liberal, Progressive Conservative, NDP and Libertarian parties, followed by two hours of debating issues relevant to the business community. An invitation was also extended to the Green Party candidate, but there was no response.

Jill Raycroft, Belleville Chamber of Commerce’s CEO, says she’s hoping this debate can offer a well-rounded perspective so voters can be fully informed for the upcoming debate.

“I think we have an election where people are really trying hard to make the right decision.”

The event is free to the public, although there is no reserved seating.

The provincial election is on Thursday, June 7.

