Belleville Walk for Alzheimers provides local support

By Sarah Law

BELLEVILLE – The annual Walk for Alzheimers was held on Sunday morning at West Zwick’s Island Park in Belleville, and QNet News spoke to participants to ask about their connection to the disease and how support from the Alzheimers Society of Canada has helped them.

The walk raised $23,000 for community support programs, according to the fund development co-ordinator of the local Alzheimers branch, Amelia Huffman. There have already been walks this year in Bancroft, Quinte West/Brighton and Prince Edward County, which collectively raised $48,000, said Huffman.

Alzheimer’s disease is a debilitating condition that causes problems such as memory loss, apathy, abnormal behaviour and weak motor skills. There is currently no cure. Dementia is an umbrella term that refers to a number of cognitive diseases including Alzheimer’s, according to the organization.

The Alzheimer’s Association reports that more than 747,000 Canadians have Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, and at least 44 million suffer from it across the world.

Comments