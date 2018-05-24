Belleville councillor Mitch Panciuk to run for mayor

By Syerra Turry

BELLEVILLE – Coun. Mitch Panciuk announced Wednesday that he will be a candidate for mayor in the municipal election this fall.

Panciuk has been a member of council for the past four years, serving on a number of committees.

“There’s more for us to do,” he told QNet News Thursday morning. “Some change in style and focus is necessary, and this is the next step for me to be able to better serve our community.”

Significant investments in infrastructure have been made over the past 12 years and it’s time to take advantage of that growth and put money towards other resources, Panciuk said.

Improving Belleville’s housing shortage will be a priority, he said – not only ensuring there are homes to purchase, but also working to ensure rental, affordable and social housing are available.

One reason he wants to improve such services is so that people who grow up in Belleville want to come back, he said.

“Right now, they’re not coming back. They can’t find housing, they can’t find a job or they don’t think there’s enough to do here to make it worthwhile.”

Expanding outdoor recreation facilities, including bike lanes and walking paths, and investing in arts and culture are also areas he said he’d like to focus on to benefit the community and create opportunity for economic development.

Panciuk said that for him the question is “How do we make sure our growing economy floats all boats? Meaning that we don’t leave anyone behind so that we’re able to help with social services and housing and mental health.”

His goal is to create collaboration and transparency in decision-making so the community can feel more connected to their government, he said.

“We’re on the edge of some very good growth as a community, and I’d like to be a part of the team that takes advantage of those opportunities and to lead it.”

A fully developed campaign platform should be available by the end of the summer, he said.

“This is my way of trying to protect our future for all of us and also to give back. Not everybody has this chance, and I’m pretty grateful for it.”

The municipal election takes place on Oct. 22.

