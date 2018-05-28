Bay of Quinte candidates jostle for position in Trenton

By Brett Bullen

Belleville – The fourth all-candidates provincial debate for the Bay of Quinte riding was held at Trenton High School Tuesday evening.

The Trillium Party’s James Engelsman joined NDP candidate Joanne Belanger, Liberal Robert Quaiff and Progressive Conservative Todd Smith on the stage.

With all questions coming from the audience, it gave voters a chance to address the candidates directly.

But a restriction on questions only being addressed to two candidates left Engelsman and Belanger with a quiet night, as most of the audience were intent on getting Todd Smith’s and Robert Quaiff’s take on their particular issue.

Hydro, healthcare and employement made up most of the debate, but topics of marijuana, transit and food security lead to some heated exchanges between voters and candidates.

Two more debates are scheduled before the election, June 7.

The candidates will be in Picton at the Regent Theatre, Wednesday evening for a debate sponsored by the Prince Edward County Chamber of Commerce and the Prince Edward Federation of Agriculture.

Thursday the candidates will be in Belleville at the Eastminister United Church for a debate sponsored by the Poverty Round Table of Hastings and Prince Edward.

