Stage set for Belleville Theatre Guild’s “Annie Get Your Gun”

  • May 28, 2018 at 2:02 pm

By Graham Whittaker

The Belleville Theatre Guild is set to debut its production of “Annie Get Your Gun” Thursday night at their playhouse on Pinnacle Street.

“Annie Get Your Gun” tells the story of Annie Oakley, a backwoods gal whose skills with a rifle earned her fame in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, and features iconic tunes like “There’s No Bus’ness Like Show Bus’ness” and “Doin’ What Comes Natur’lly.”

The guild is putting on 13 shows which will run from May 31st to June 17th.

Tickets are available online or at the door for $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $10 for students.

