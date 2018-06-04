Tyendinaga hosts meeting about cannabis in the community

By Graham Whittaker

BELLEVILLE – The Tyendinaga Mohawk Council will be hosting a meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss the issue of marijuana in the community.

A large number of pot dispensaries have opened in the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in recent years.

People from around the province have been flocking to the territory to buy cannabis.

Tuesday’s meeting takes place at the Mohawk Community Centre, 1807 York Rd. A followup meeting on the issue will be held June 19.

