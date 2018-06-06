Bay of Quinte voters weigh in on election

By Max Reid, Max Setka and Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – In the Bay of Quinte riding, it appears many people are still not sure who they will support come Thursday.

That’s what QNet News found when we visited Market Square Tuesday morning to speak to people about the provincial election. We asked people how they are feeling about the election heading into Thursday’s vote and what issues are important to them. Here’s some of what we heard:

Derek Fullerton, 48, Napanee

“The choices are not the best. I wish there were better candidates out there and I think the election is going to be probably chosen by the GTA and not necessarily representative of all of Ontario.”

“Healthcare, general costs of gas, electricity. All the things that are the main concerns of most people.”

Harry McMurter, 69, Brighton

“Well I guess it’s like every other election. They put down the other opposition which is kinda – I don’t see a lot of purpose in that.”

“Doesn’t matter who’s gonna be there, it’s not gonna make a whole lot of changes anyways. But, the past four years haven’t been good for most people in Ontario, it’s obvious. There’s not many happy people about what’s gone on in four years.”

William Vanree, 69, Shannonville

“I believe that progress for people comes from the left. I have no use for people like Doug Ford and all that.”

“My biggest objection is that you have a one party government, and no matter how many other parties you get, they’re all losers; they’re all opposition or they don’t count, and that’s not how a democracy should work. That’s just a leftover from the old English Boys’ Club from the 1600s to 1700s, and I think any former English colony has that problem.” William says he hopes the NDPs will win, “although I don’t think they’re the best.”

“Most Canadian prime ministers end up, after only two years, becoming American lackies. And what for?”

Paul MacDonald, 54, Picton

“I don’t know, there’s no zip, you know? I don’t know what to say, there’s not much to say. The guys that you’re supposed to vote (for), I don’t know them – I’ve never met them before so I don’t know their agenda. So you don’t know what to do. You don’t know what to say, you know?”

“Jobs, more jobs for Belleville and Ontario. More jobs, more investment for jobs, you know? That’s what it’s all about. People need jobs to get going.”

Nathan Coventry, 31, Kingston

“I think it’s an overall nightmare, I think when it comes down to it, What’s Ford gonna do to us… what’s Kathleen Wynne (going to do)… everyone is battling for something and we’re cascading in lies again.”

“They’re just known for having problems and creating more and more problems.”

“The carbon tax is creating more and more problems for our younger generations in their twenties who are coming up with a carbon tax that is going to continue to be a threat to society and to the middle class and lower class people.”

“I have a young daughter so i’m looking at who’s going to help our schools, our hospitals.”

“Our younger population is leaving, we have more of an older generation but the baby boomers are dying off, whos going to come next.”

