Community discusses pot in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

By Graham Whittaker

TYENDINAGA – Regulations, traffic and youth impact were among the highest concerns expressed at a community meeting hosted by the Tyendinaga Mohawk Council Tuesday to discuss the issue of marijuana in the territory.

Pot dispensaries have been appearing throughout the community, increasing traffic dramatically. Even though the distribution of recreational cannabis remains illegal, most shops have been able to operate uncontested. While several people at the meeting said that they have brought a degree of economic growth to the territory, many residents also said that this comes with too high a price.

In the span of 2½ hours, the council heard from 68 people with varying opinions on what should be done. Many expressed unease with the current the situation.

“There is evidence that (pot) can be used as a medicine, but as we’ve seen in the community it’s run away,” said Det- Const. Nathan Leland of the Tyendinaga Police Service. “I don’t want organized crime to move in and take over the community.”

Many said that the solution lies with regulation and zoning to control the location of the pot dispensaries. Currently, many are in residential areas.

The meeting took an emotional turn when residents talked about the impact the situation is having on the young people of the territory.

“Keep our youth in mind. They’ve already gone through so much,” Sarah McNeil said through tears. “Our youth deserves better.”

Residents who work in schools in the territory said pot from the dispensaries has already made it into the hands of underaged students. Students are also being influenced by seeing signs advertising the dispensaries their way to and from school, they said.

The increase in traffic because of the pot operations has also made the roads more dangerous, residents said.

A second meeting to discuss the issue will take place Sunday, June 17, at 7 p.m. for those who did not get to speak at Tuesday’s session or who have more to say. More meetings will be held if there is enough interest.

