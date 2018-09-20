Housing crisis in Quinte leads to new hire

By Matthew Morgan

BELLEVILLE – The need for affordable housing for young people in this region is so great that the Hastings Housing Resource Centre in Belleville has hired a intensive case manager focused entirely on youth.

An intensive case manager helps both individuals and families who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless find housing that is safe and affordable. The intensive case manager also makes referrals to other community resources.

Kristy Ferrill is the new intensive case manager focused on young people. She’s been with the housing resource centre for three years.

Ferrill says that the current housing crisis in the Quinte region makes it extremely difficult for clients to find safe and affordable housing. Due to the lack of housing available, landlords are able to raise rent prices and be more particular when it comes to choosing a tenant.

“Many of my clients do not get accepted to rental applications because, they are young and do not have many rental references if any at all,” Ferrill said.

“It can be quite a struggle to find youth in this area suitable housing.”

She said that the the benefit to her program is that she has access to funds and housing allowances that may assist young people in finding secure housing.

“I like to build a relationship with the client and landlord so either of them can contact me if any issues arise,” she said.

“This can deter any poor relationships between the client and landlord.”

Reta Sheppard is the coordinator with the Hastings Housing Resource Centre. She says it’s much harder to find affordable housing in the Quinte region and not just for young people.

“In the last two years it’s very different than it used to be. We used to have a success rate of about 75-80 percent,” she said.

“We’re in a housing crisis in this area and there isn’t housing and what is out there is very expensive. I would say that our current success rate is about 40-50 percent per month,” Sheppard said.

Taylor Wilson is another of the intensive case managers who works out of the Belleville area. She explains what the role does.

“The intensive case manager sees about 10-13 people a month,” she said. “In regards to gender, it’s about 50/50” (homeless)

“We are seeing an increase of seniors coming into our office and needing more assistance these days,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the majority of the population of Hastings County is aging, and with that comes issues including changes in income, the death of a spouse, mobility issues and health concerns that can mean a change in their housing situation.

