Mayoral hopeful Egerton Boyce passes on Bun Feed

By Mike Fleming

BELLEVILLE – While one of the four candidates for mayor of Belleville has decided not to take part in a longtime city political tradition, two of his opponents are going ahead with it while one remains undecided.

On Monday afternoon, Egerton Boyce sent an email to several news organizations saying he would not participate in the Wharf Street Debating Club‘s Bun Feed. The event, which has been going on for more than a century, involves candidates for mayor and council debating municipal topics in a rowdy atmosphere.

“I certainly understand the historical significance that this event has played in the past,” Boyce said in his announcement. “However, I truly believe that the time has come to end this tradition in the city. While this tradition may run deep, it must be noted that people’s views change and evolve.”

“In the past, people considered the boisterous and often rude behaviour at the event acceptable because it was seen as ” ‘simply poking fun at others,’ ” Boyce said. But “we now realize that it is a form of bullying.

“While I understand that I may be able to laugh it off when someone insults or degrades me, I also understand that others may be deeply affected by comments said to them.

“I simply cannot sit back and watch others be ridiculed, even if it’s considered by some to be ‘all in fun.’ ”

In an interview with QNet News, Boyce elaborated that there were specific moments at past events he attended that pushed him to make this decision.

“I felt that there were a couple of comments that were made in the past that perhaps had gone a little too far, in terms of being good-natured,” he said.

Mayoral candidate Jodie Jenkins has confirmed he will be attending the Bun Feed. He did not attend during his first run for council, in 2006, but took part in both the 2010 and 2014 events and says he feels it has become less harsh than it was in the past.

“If there was anything that was questionable or highly inappropriate, I certainly would be the first person to bring that to people’s attention,” he told QNet News. “But I don’t expect that that’s the way it’s going to be.”

But while he has decided to attend, he does not necessarily disagree with Boyce’s stance, Jenkins said.

“I don’t fault him at all for his position. I respect his decision,” he said, adding that many of those same issues were part of his own decision not to attend 12 years ago.

Mitch Panciuk , another candidate for mayor, told QNet News Tuesday that he is undecided on whether he will take part. He cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for the delay in his decision and said he will make it shortly.

Incumbent Taso Christopher has confirmed that he will be at the Bun Feed, but said he did not wish to comment further .

Boyce said he has made a donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association of $20 in lieu of buying a ticket. The proceeds for this year’s Bun Feed will be donated to the CMHA.

In a statement on its Facebook page released a few hours after Boyce’s announcement, the Wharf Street Debating Club called the Bun Feed “a wonderful tradition that celebrates the less serious side of politics in Belleville.

“As we move into our 103rd year, the Bun Feed allows candidates to boast, roast, and toast one another in a lighthearted fashion. It is important to note that it is through candidate participation that funds and awareness are raised for important causes and local charities.”

The Boyce family has participated in the organization’s events in the past, the statement said, adding: “We are pleased to hear that Egerton made a donation to the (mental-health association). His presence at the event will be sorely missed.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Foster Ward Community Centre, 75 St. Paul St. Tickets cost $15.

Comments