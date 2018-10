By Tyson Nayler

BELLEVILLE – Northumberland OPP are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman from Trent Hills.

OPP say that Nicole Smith, 25, was last seen on Aug. 20, in Campbellford. She is described as: caucasian, 165 cm tall, thin build with brunette shoulder-length hair. She has a nose piercing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

