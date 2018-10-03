Lancers soccer team loses close battle to Fleming

By Tyson Nayler

BELLEVILLE – The Loyalist Lancers women’s soccer team’s winless streak continued Tuesday after a hard-fought 2-0 loss to the Fleming Knights.

Although the team record is now zero wins, six losses and one tie for the season, Tuesday’s game was one of the closest so far this year. Other than their tie game with Centennial in September, it was the first time the Lancers had allowed fewer than two goals in regulation time.

The Lancers’ best performance of Tuesday’s game came from goalie Courtney Bolch, who only allowed two goals on nine shots, with the second coming in extra minutes. Loyalist’s leading scorer, Taylor Wightman, had one of the team’s four shots on net, but was unable to get anything through the Knights goalie, who recorded her first shutout of the season.

This was the first of four consecutive games the Lancers will be playing on the road before returning home for the final two games of the season.

Their next game will be against the St. Lawrence Vikings, who also lost to Fleming this season.

