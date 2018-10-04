Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital receives $5,000 donation

By Tyson Nayler

BELLEVILLE – The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation was the recipient of $5,000 from the Association of Ontario Road Supervisors on Thursday.

The money was raised at the Ontario Road Supervisors trade show that was held in Belleville this past June. The foundation said that it will be using the donation to help fund the purchase of two portable ventilators for the emergency department in the hospital.

The ventilators provide life support for patients who need to be transported from one hospital to another. The foundation said the cost for two ventilators is $31,902.

