CAA Arena hosts first Belleville Senators game after name change

By: David Bui

BELLEVILLE – The Yardmen Arena era is over as the Belleville Senators held their home opener in the newly re-named CAA Arena against the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday.

The Belleville Senators and CAA held a press conference before the game to provide details about the new partnership between the two companies.

Belleville Mayor Taso Christopher, Chief Marketing Officer of CAA Rhonda English, and Senators Chief Operating Officer Rob Mullowney were in attendance to address the public.

They discussed the name change of Yardman Arena, which was first opened in 1978. The contract will keep the CAA Arena name for the next seven years.

The Belleville Senators defeated the Binghamton Devils 5-2.

