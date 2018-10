<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>

BELLEVILLE – QNet News anchor Julia Lennips brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: marijuana legalization in Canada, Belleville is now one of four finalists for the Kraft Heinz Play List, and a local teacher won the Post Cereal Search for Goodness Award.

Comments