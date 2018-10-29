First Indigenous Week in motion at Loyalist College

By Syerra Turry

BELLEVILLE – What was once a single day has expanded into a full week event of Indigenous-related events at Loyalist College.

The student government and Indigenous Resource Centre at the college partnered to create a buildup to Loyalist’s 23rd annual Festival of Native Arts on Saturday.

The events kicked off on Monday with a performance of Indigenous song and dance led by Loyalist Indigenous outreach officer Dustin Brant.

He says the goal of the week is to create exposure to and awareness of Indigenous culture and share the beauty within it.

A list of events taking place through the week can be found here.

