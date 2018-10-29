Campus

First Indigenous Week in motion at Loyalist College

  • October 29, 2018 at 1:51 pm
Dustin Brant

Loyalist College Indigenous outreach officer Dustin Brant performs at the college Monday, the first day of Indigenous Week at the college. Photo by Syerra Turry, QNet News

By Syerra Turry

BELLEVILLE  – What was once a single day has expanded into a full week event of Indigenous-related events at Loyalist College.

The student government and Indigenous Resource Centre at the college partnered to create a buildup to Loyalist’s 23rd annual Festival of Native Arts on Saturday.

The events kicked off on Monday with a performance of Indigenous song and dance led by Loyalist Indigenous outreach officer Dustin Brant.

He says the goal of the week is to create exposure to and awareness of Indigenous culture and share the beauty within it.

A list of events taking place through the week can be found here.

