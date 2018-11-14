Big snowfall predicted for Quinte region and beyond

By Leila Nasr

BELLEVILLE – A 10- to 15-centimetre snowfall will affect the Quinte region and Prince Edward, Hastings and Northumberland counties Thursday evening to Friday morning.

An Environment Canada weather alert issued Wednesday afternoon says a low-pressure system tracking northward along the eastern seaboard will bring snow that will affect Eastern Ontario beginning Thursday evening. The snow will continue Thursday night and end Friday morning.

Snowfall may affect the drive home Thursday evening, but is more likely to have an impact on the commute Friday morning, Environment Canada says.

However, the timing and amount of snow are still uncertain, it said.

The warning is for the Belleville area as well as Quinte West, Cobourg, Stirling, Madoc, Tweed, Bancroft, Prince Edward County and eastward to the Quebec border

