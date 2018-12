By Tamara Pilon

BELLEVILLE – A hit and run took place at 150 Sidney St. at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

A parked car with nobody inside was left with damage to the front end in the parking lot, police said. Police are still investigating what happened.

If you have any information please contact Belleville Police at 613-966-0882 Ext. 2211 or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8577.

Comments