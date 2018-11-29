Locals arrested in Cobourg after a search warrant

By Julia Lennips

BELLEVILLE – Three locals were arrested after a Controlled Drug and Substance Act search warrant was executed at a residence in Cobourg on Wednesday.

Members of the Northumberland and Peterborough Community Street Crime Units of the OPP, with the assistance of the Cobourg Police Service and the OPP Emergency Response Team, executed the search warrant.

Police say investigators seized sums of cash, 23.2 grams of cocaine and a small quantity of other drugs.

A 41 year old women and two men age 19 and 42, were jointly charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a Schedule III Substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Comments