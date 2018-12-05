Loyalist Lancers finish first half of the season

By David Bui

BELLEVILLE – As the OCAA season hits its midpoint, the Loyalist Lancers women’s basketball team are sitting at a 3-6 record as they head into the Christmas break.

The Lancers fell to the Durham Lords by a score of 71-49 Tuesday in Oshawa. This concludes a two-game series sweep by the Lords as they were able to defeat Loyalist 68-59 back on Nov. 6.

After scoring only nine points in the first half, the Lancers were able to score 40 points in the second half, however, came up short as the Lords’ offense were able to keep pace and outscore the Lancers every quarter.

Brittany Mason led the team with 15 points and rookie Kate Raso scored 10 points.

First-year head coach Caleb Hugh finds his team in a similar situation as last year where the Lancers were 3-5 halfway through the 2017-2018 season.

The Lancers will begin the second half of the season against the Georgian Grizzlies on Jan. 12 at Loyalist College.

Comments