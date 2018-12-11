Sophiasburgh man charged with careless driving, licence suspended

By Julia Lennips

BELLEVILLE – A man from Sophiasburgh was charged with careless driving Tuesday.

Officers of the Prince Edward OPP detachment received a report of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 5 near Elmbrook Road in Sophiasburgh.

Just after midnight, officers arrived on scene and witnessed a vehicle in the ditch with another vehicle attempting to tow it out. Police say they spoke to the driver, and they could smell alcohol on the driver’s breath. A roadside test was conducted with the driver.

A 21-year-old man from Sophiasburgh was given an automatic three-day licence suspension and was also charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

His vehicle was removed from the scene, and there were no injuries.

