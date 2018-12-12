An abundance of toys for Loyalist College’s 12 Days of Giving

The Twelve Days of Giving – Staff vs Student Toy Drive Challenge is underway! Visit the Shark Tank now until Dec. 14 to make your donation of a new, unwrapped toy, book or game in support of the Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive. #DestinationLoyalist pic.twitter.com/z8idF85iVB — Loyalist College (@LoyalistCollege) December 6, 2018

By Tamara Pilon

BELLEVILLE – Over 90 toys have been donated to the 12 Days of Giving: Student Versus Staff event at Loyalist College in support of the Belleville firefighters’ toy drive.

Kevin Bazkur, a public relations student at Loyalist who has organized the event, says staff are winning the friendly competition with 60 items donated to the toy drive, while students have donated 30 items. Puzzles and sports equipment are among the donations.

He’s happy with the level of participation, he said.

“It’s wonderful. It’s great that staff are doing it. It’s super that students are doing it, because a lot of students don’t have a lot,” Bazkur said. “For them to pitch in and take the time to get a gift is great community spirit.”

The Loyalist student government has donated $500 worth of toys and gifts, according to president Scott Rook.

This is a yearly donation for the student government, he said.

The donation included a lot of brand-name board games, including Operation, Rook said.

“I think a lot of kids are going to be happy this holiday season.”

Bazkur says there is still a great need for toys for girls ages seven to 10.

There is still time to donate; the competition goes until Friday. The final count will be announced by the Loyalist public relations students on Monday.

Comments