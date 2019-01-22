Loyalist College students come together to donate socks for homeless shelters

By Kyle Ellington

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College’s Esthetics and Spa Management Program held its Heat for Feet charity event on Wednesday to help homeless people in the Quinte region this winter.

The event was a big turnout with many people from inside and outside the college coming to donate new pairs of socks.

Their goal is to have 20,000 pairs of socks donated. In return, donors would receive a voucher for a free spa service.

The program is accepting sock until Jan. 25 after which they will donate them to local shelters in Coburg, Napanee and Quinte.

Comments