Historic Batawa Ski Hill celebrates 60 year anniversary

By Brett Bullen

TRENTON – Batawa Ski Hill in Trenton turns 60 this year, and the not-for-profit ski hill is using the milestone to look back on its past.

“It’s unique that hill this size has gone 60 years. So we are really excited to celebrate and look back and just stay true to the tradition that started it all,” said communications co-ordinator Dan Schell.

The ski club was started in 1959 by volunteers from the Bata shoe company that was located just down the road from where the ski hill stands now.

“The interesting thing about how the Bata corporation worked, where ever they had a factory they built a town around it so all the workers lived right here and a bunch of them got together and looked at this hill in their backyard and decided they’d like to start a ski hill,” said General Manager Brian Diedenhofen.

Thanks to funding from Sonja Bata and the Bata family as well as a grant from the Ontario government in 1979, the hill now has 11 runs and boasts a competitive ski team.

Batawa Ski Hill is encouraging anyone with stories about the clubs past to share them on social media using the hashtag #batawaskihill60.

