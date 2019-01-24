Quinte West OPP has a new collision reporting centre

By Matthew Morgan

BELLEVILLE – The Quinte West OPP have started its updated collision reporting centre on Tuesday.

According to a release from OPP the launch is the newest collision reporting centre in the province.

Collision reporting centres is where People that are involved in vehicular accidents or in a property damage collision go to file a formal report.

The Highway Traffic Act is a provincial act that mandates all collisions where people are injured or property damage is valued at more than $2,000 to vehicles, highway property, property damage in general should be reported to police.

The municipality of Quinte West, are now able to report their collision at CRC which is located at the Quinte West Detachment at 3 Dixon Drive, in the city of Quinte West.

The CRC at Quinte West OPP Detachment hours of operation will be Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the exception of statutory holidays.

Eight similar OPP CRC’s can be found in different detachments throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Essex which is located near Windsor.

Any drivers involved in a property damage collision in any of these detachment areas can now conveniently report their collision to any of these CRC’s within 48 hours of the occurrence.

