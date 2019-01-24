91x Newscast: Wednesday January 23, 2019

BELLEVILLE – QNet News anchor Tamara Pilon brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include organising regional transit for the Quinte region, U-S President Trump’s ex-lawyer is delaying his testimony to Congress and New York Yankees best closer of all-time, Mariano Rivera was elected to Baseball Hall of Fame and first to get unanimous voting to get in.
