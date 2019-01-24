Belleville Senators defenceman heading to the AHL All-Star Classic

By Matthew Morgan

BELLEVILLE – Christian Wolanin becomes the first B-Sens defenceman to go to an American Hockey League All-Star Classic game after being selected on Wednesday to represent the team.

Wolanin will be the second Senators hockey player to be competing in this year’s all-star game joining centre Drake Batherson, who has tallied 8 goals and 19 assists so far this season.

Wolanin, 23, is second among Senators defencemen in points this year with 18 and is tied for first in goals in the same category with his five goals.

Wolanin has eight points and four goals in 22 career NHL games.

The 2019 AHL All-Star Classic will take place at the home of the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA

AHL players will take part in a skills competition on Jan. 27, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony and the all-star game on Jan. 28.

Comments