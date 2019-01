By Matthew Morgan

BELLEVILLE –A 33-year-old father from Belleville and his teenage daughter have been arrested for shoplifting from a north end retail store on Wednesday.

Belleville Police say they were called to the store around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday and the duo was arrested.

After an investigation, police released the 13-year-old girl without charges but her father is scheduled to appear in court in February on a charge of theft under $5,000.

Comments