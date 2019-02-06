A retirement hobby that’s been helping cancer patients for 34 years

By Sarah Law

BELLEVILLE – Cancer has affected everyone in some way, and one Belleville man has been behind the wheel helping patients get the care they need for more than 34 years.

“I think that’s almost a record with the cancer society. There’s no one in this area other than me that’s been driving that long,” says Boyd Moorcroft.

Moorcroft, 87, of Belleville, volunteers at the Hastings-Prince Edward County Canadian Cancer Society as a driver for the Wheels of Hope Program. The service provides transportation for cancer patients needing a ride to and from their medical appointments.

“I enjoy driving and I enjoy dealing with people, so this was one way I could accomplish two things and hopefully feel that I was making another contribution to society,” Moorcroft told QNet News this week.

The local branch has 80 volunteer drivers but is trying to recruit more for the northern part of the region.

Following his retirement from a long career in education as a teacher, principal and administrator, Moorcroft said, he wanted to keep busy. That’s why he started volunteering: “I needed something to do to get out of my wife’s way.”

He makes two trips a week on average to destinations that include Toronto, Kingston, Ottawa, Peterborough, Hamilton and London. Many trips are to Kingston, where there are many treatment options available for local patients.

“Cancer doesn’t have any favourites,” says Moorcroft. “You get a variety of people. You get old and young; you get the highly educated and the other end of the scale. You get people from all levels of society. And you often never know who you’re picking up in the morning.”

Moorcroft has bonded with many of his patients over the years, but says his experience with each person is always different.

“Some patients will tell their complete life history – other patients you could do well to get a yes or no response from them.”

Although some of his former passengers have lost their lives to cancer, many more are still in touch with him, including a man who was only a 10-month-old baby when Moorcroft drove him to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

“There are people – and probably more people than you would think – who simply wouldn’t get the treatment if it wasn’t for the cancer society program,” he said. “There are widows who live alone and have no family. There are single older people who have no family or friends. There are young couples with a child who simply couldn’t afford to take the day off work to take their child to Toronto and pay for the transportation.”

Monday was World Cancer Day, when people and organizations worldwide raise awareness about cancer. In Canada, about one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, and one in four will die from it, the Canadian Cancer Society says.

Wheels of Hope is one of the largest volunteer programs in North America and helped over 9,000 patients last year, according to the organization’s website.

Moorcroft says his favourite part of the job is the gratitude people express after every trip.

“I feel as if I’m doing something worthwhile and that is appreciated.”

