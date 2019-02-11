Woman charged with impaired driving near Madoc

By David Bui

BELLEVILLE – Central Hastings OPP charged a Quinte West woman with impaired driving after responding to two traffic complaints Saturday night around 7 p.m.

A woman was driving south on Highway 62, south of Madoc, when she had struck two separate vehicles heading north, according to a news release. She continued driving. Then, she collided into another vehicle. Her car left the highway and rolled into a ditch near Smith Road, north of Belleville.

Police charged the woman with impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to remain after an accident.

Her licence has been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle has been impounded for seven days. She will appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Feb. 28.

No one was injured on the incidents.

