Wellington Dukes fall to Trenton Golden Hawks

By David Bui

BELLEVILLE – The Trenton Golden Hawks won a thrilling game in double overtime against the Wellington Dukes in Ontario Junior Hockey League action by a score of 2-1 Sunday night in Wellington at the Lehigh Arena.

This was the first victory for Trenton against Wellington this season in the battle of Quinte. Wellington had defeated the Golden Hawks four times and tied once in their past five meetings.

Dukes Forward Elijah Gonsalves opened up the scoring in the second period making the score 1-0 for the Dukes.

Golden Hawks forward Jeff Lindsay scored early in the third period to even up the game at 1-1.

Trenton Defenceman Michael Mannara scored the game-winning goal, only one minute and thirteen seconds into the double overtime period to give the Golden Hawks the win.

The Golden Hawks are tied for first with the Cobourg Cougars in the East division with 67 points as the Wellington Dukes remain fourth with 59 points. Both teams have already qualified for the post-season.

