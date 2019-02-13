Volunteers and the generosity of the community keep Inn from the Cold going

By Tahreem Fatima

BELLEVILLE – The Inn from the Cold program at Bridge Street United Church has served the community for nearly two decades, and demand for the hot meals and warm shelter that it offers continues to grow.

The program provides evening meals for the homeless and other people in need daily for six weeks. This year it started Jan. 18 and continues to Feb. 28.

Inn from the Cold depends on donated or discounted food from the community, and volunteers who donate thousands of hours. Cash donations also help keep it alive.

Anyone can walk into the church at 60 Bridge St. E. to have a meal and get warm. The doors open at 4 p.m.; hot soup and coffee are served at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is served from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The program has seen a steady increase in the number of people who come in, according to Bridge Street United’s website. In 2016, volunteers served 5,400 meals. In 2017, 180 volunteers served 7,015 meals. Last year, 7,070 meals were served.

If people are unable to come to the church at the time the hot meal is served, they can register and pick up frozen meals between 2 and 4 p.m.

With the weekend Forecast of Arctic Cold air and possible snowfall comes another Forecast…NICE HOT MEAL IN A NICE WARM… Posted by Joe Culp on Thursday, January 17, 2019

