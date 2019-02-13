Belleville Senators looking to stay hot with winning streak

By David Bui

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Senators are trying to extend their winning streak to five games as they are at home Wednesday night against the Syracuse Crunch in American Hockey League action.

This will be the fourth matchup of six in the AHL regular season between the Senators and Crunch. Syracuse has won all three previous meetings.

Players to watch for on the Senators are right-winger Drake Batherson, who has scored six goals and five assists during the four-game winning streak, and centre Logan Brown, who has two goals and eight assists in the five games.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the CAA Arena in Belleville.

