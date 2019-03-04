Planning advisory committee to discuss important development plans

By Tahreem Fatima

BELLEVILLE – Some important amendments to zoning might be coming up in Monday’s planning advisory committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

The committee will be discussing the zoning by-law amendment for a major commercial project on Bell Boulevard. The big box retail store, which media reports say is going to be Costco, has acquired 14.6 hectors of land between Bell Boulevard and Highway 401.

The proposal is to change present zone CH-28 which is highway commercial – special industrial holding zone to CH highway commercial zone. The proposed use of the land is to build a shopping centre with 14 commercial buildings and a gas bar. It can include a food store, large format retail, fitness centre, banks and personal service shops.

The other important topics on agenda are about the renewed application to open a cannabis facility on Sidney Street and a proposal for a six-story multi-resident building with ground floor commercial on Dundas Street West.

